Actor Paz De La Huerta Has Alleged In A New Lawsuit That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her Twice

Actor Paz de la Huerta alleges in a new lawsuit that Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in 2010 and then continued to harass her, exposing himself at the Four Seasons hotel in Beverly Hills the following year.

In the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Monday, de la Huerta says she has suffered emotional distress and believes Weinstein sidelined her career after she pushed back. De la Huerta reported similar allegations last year to New York police, but the district attorney's office has declined to file charges. Weinstein, meanwhile, is facing criminal charges related to two other women and their allegations of sexual assault.

Weinstein’s defense attorney, Ben Brafman, said in a statement to BuzzFeed News that de la Huerta's criminal allegations were reviewed by prosecutors who decided to reject her as a complainant "for obvious reasons."

"We also believe that her newly minted version of events, including her new California claims, are equally preposterous and, unfortunately, the product of an unstable personality with a vivid imagination," he added.

The Boardwalk Empire actor alleges Weinstein first raped her on Dec. 7, 2010, when she accepted a ride home from a party. De la Huerta alleges he pressured her during the ride to have a drink and insisted on coming up to her apartment. Once de la Huerta was inside, Weinstein allegedly forced himself on her and raped her, according to her complaint.



Then on Dec. 23, de la Huerta received a call from Weinstein while on a shoot and decided to confront him about the previous alleged assault. However, she consumed a “large quantity of alcohol out of fear and depression” before Weinstein arrived, to the point she was almost unable to stand, the complaint states. That's when Weinstein allegedly forced himself into her apartment and raped her.



Her next encounter with Weinstein allegedly occurred at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills in January 2011 during a British Academy of Film and Television Arts event. Weinstein allegedly had an employee give her a note saying he wanted to see her in his room. When de la Huerta arrived with the intent of confronting him, another woman was undressed and Weinstein asked her to participate in a three-way sexual encounter, according to the complaint. De la Huerta alleges that he also exposed his penis before she left shocked and humiliated.



De la Huerta is also suing the Four Seasons for allegedly failing to protect a guest on its property from criminal conduct and is seeking unspecified damages from both Weinstein and the hotel.

Dozens of women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein, who faces multiple investigations, including in Los Angeles. The former Miramax cofounder has repeatedly denied engaging in nonconsensual sex acts with women.

The Four Seasons did not immediately respond to a request for comment.