A Dad And His 8-Year-Old Son Died In Jet Ski Accident In New Jersey

Two jet skis were involved in the crash at a local creek.

The Maryland pair were visiting Patcong Creek at Somers Point, near Atlantic City, for the holiday weekend when the accident occurred.

Such a tragedy. Be careful this weekend. Dad and 8-yr-old son killed after 2 watercraft collide in Atlantic Co. https://t.co/6TRTqzX02S

The father and son, who have not been identified, were taken to Shore Memorial hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the other watercraft, a 55 year old woman from Egg Harbor, was treated for a broken wrist, WPVI-TB reported.

There was no immediate indication that alcohol was a factor, police said.

Both craft were taken to a nearby marina where they have been impounded pending further forensic examination by NJSP detectives.

Although the crash remains under investigation, the limited sight line at the location of the crash and the fact the boy was closest to the steering and controls are being looked at as possible contributing circumstances.