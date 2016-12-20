Newsweek Reporter Claims Anonymous Twitter User Intentionally Triggered A Seizure
After a court order, Twitter has reportedly agreed to turn over information to Kurt Eichenwald, who has epilepsy, that will help reveal the identity of the tweeter.
Newsweek political writer Kurt Eichenwald is demanding that Twitter help unmask an anonymous tweeter who sent him a strobe light video with the intent of triggering a seizure.
Eichenwald, who has epilepsy, was apparently targeted for his reporting on Donald Trump and his foreign business interests. After appearing on Fox News for an interview with Tucker Carlson, Eichenwald says Twitter user @jew_goldstein sent the video with the message, “you deserve a seizure for your posts.”
Eichenwald claims the tweeter knew the video was meant to trigger seizures in people with his condition, and succeeded, which means Twitter was allegedly used as a means to commit assault.
On Tuesday, Eichenwald posted a Dallas County District Court order that allows him to depose Twitter executives and orders the company to preserve any relevant information regarding the anonymous user's account.
A spokesperson for Twitter, which has suspended the account, said the company does not comment on individual accounts or investigations, but Eichenwald wrote that Twitter had agreed "to an expedited order."
Eichenwald wants the information so he can file a lawsuit for alleged assault.
Eichenwald, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, has also vowed to post updates of his legal battle on social media, tweeting, "I'm coming for you, you son of a bitch."
-
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.