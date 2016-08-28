Police Are Hunting For A Man Who Admitted On Facebook He Killed Someone

Authorities in North Carolina were hunting on Sunday for a suspected murderer who posted on Facebook that he had "just killed someone."

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a house in north Fayetteville early Sunday after someone was shot during a domestic dispute.

At the scene, authorities found the body of Eugene Racine, who had allegedly been shot dead by 32-year-old Anthony Macneill. Racine was the grandfather to Macneill's child.

Sheriff Earl "Moose" Butler said MacNeill is considered "armed and dangerous."



Writing on Facebook on Sunday, MacNeill appeared to admit to the shooting and vowed to not be taken in alive.

