The "Highest Levels Of NBC" Tried To Kill Ronan Farrow's Story That Brought Down Harvey Weinstein, An Ex-Producer Says

NBC worked to thwart Ronan Farrow's award-winning sexual assault investigation into Harvey Weinstein after it became clear he was making real progress toward nailing the story, a former network employee alleges.

Rich McHugh, who was Farrow's producer on the investigative unit, made the allegation to the Daily Beast and New York Times Thursday after quitting NBC in protest, saying the network committed "a massive breach of journalistic integrity" in trying to keep the story off the front burner.

"At a critical juncture in our reporting on Harvey Weinstein, as we were about to interview a woman with a credible allegation of rape against him, I was told not to do the interview and ordered to stand down, thus effectively killing the story," McHugh said in a statement to BuzzFeed News Thursday night. "Those orders came to me from the highest levels of NBC. That was unethical, and a massive breach of journalistic integrity."

An NBC spokesperson disputed McHugh's version of events, calling it an "outright lie."

"The assertion that NBC News tried to kill the Weinstein story while Ronan Farrow was at NBC News, or even more ludicrously, after he left NBC News, is an outright lie," a network spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in a statement.

"In August of 2017, after NBC News assigned Ronan Farrow to investigate Weinstein and supported his reporting efforts for eight months, Farrow believed his reporting was ready for air. NBC disagreed because, unfortunately, he did not yet have a single victim of — or witness to — misconduct by Weinstein who was willing to be identified," the network continued.

"Dissatisfied with that decision, Farrow chose to leave for a print outlet that he said was willing to publish immediately. NBC News told him 'we will not stand in your way,' and allowed him to take his reporting to The New Yorker, where, two months later, he published a strong piece that cited the following victims by name: Asia Argento, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette, Lucia Evans, Emma de Canes, Jessica Barth, and Sophie Dix. Not one of these seven women was included in the reporting Farrow presented while at NBC News."