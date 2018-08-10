"Girls" Writer Won't Face Sexual Assault Charges After Actor Aurora Perrineau Filed A Police Report

Los Angeles prosecutors said based on the evidence, there were "inconsistencies which cannot be overcome."

Girls writer Murray Miller will not face charges after actor Aurora Perrineau accused him of sexual assault, Los Angeles prosecutors said Friday.

The actor filed a report at the Los Angeles County sheriff's station in West Hollywood last year alleging the assault.

Citing privacy laws, authorities never elaborated on what the allegation involved. But in a statement Friday, the LA County District Attorney's Office said that "based on the evidence presented, which included victim, suspect, and witness statements, there are inconsistencies which cannot be overcome."

Prosecutors also said that even if sufficient evidence had been found to press charges, the alleged incident fell outside the three-year statute of limitations.

A representative for Perrineau, who recently appeared in the movie Passengers, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt, did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News' request for comment.

Miller's attorney, Matthew B. Walerstein, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but last year said that his client "categorically and vehemently denies Ms. Perrineau’s outrageous claims," and alleged that someone acting on her behalf had sought financial compensation.



Girls showrunners Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner also stepped into controversy after they initially defended Miller in a statement that was later walked back, with Dunham tweeting that "every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely."