"Maze Runner" Star Dylan O'Brien Injured On Set

Production of Maze Runner: The Death Cure will shut down while O'Brien recovers.

Dylan O'Brien, star of the post-Apocalyptic Maze Runner film series was injured Thursday on set and rushed to the hospital, a representative for the production confirmed.

The representative did not elaborate on the nature of O'Brien's injury, or confirm reports that he may have suffered broken bones while filming a car scene. TMZ reported that the actor was run over during a stunt.

Meanwhile, production on Maze Runner: The Death Cure in Vancouver, Canada, will shut down until the actor recovers.

"Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," a Fox rep told BuzzFeed News.