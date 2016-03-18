BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

"Maze Runner" Star Dylan O'Brien Injured On Set

news

"Maze Runner" Star Dylan O'Brien Injured On Set

Production of Maze Runner: The Death Cure will shut down while O'Brien recovers.

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 18, 2016, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Jason Kempin / Getty Images

Dylan O'Brien, star of the post-Apocalyptic Maze Runner film series was injured Thursday on set and rushed to the hospital, a representative for the production confirmed.

The representative did not elaborate on the nature of O'Brien's injury, or confirm reports that he may have suffered broken bones while filming a car scene. TMZ reported that the actor was run over during a stunt.

Meanwhile, production on Maze Runner: The Death Cure in Vancouver, Canada, will shut down until the actor recovers.

"Our thoughts go out to Dylan for a full and speedy recovery," a Fox rep told BuzzFeed News.

16 Tweets That Prove Dylan O’Brien Is The Best At Twitter

buzzfeed.com

16 Reasons Dylan O’Brien Is The Dork Of Your Dreams

buzzfeed.com

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT