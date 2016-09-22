Marion Cotillard Confirms She Is Pregnant But Not With Brad Pitt's Baby
In a post on Instagram, the French actor said she hoped Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt "will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."
French actor Marion Cotillard took to Instagram on Wednesday to address rumors that she had something to do with the breakup of Brangelina's marriage.
Cotillard is starring with Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Allied, and after news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce, rumors swirled that the two co-stars had developed an offscreen relationship.
Cotillard said she felt the need to address the haters in her Instagram post because it was affecting the people she loves. She added that not only is she in a relationship with French actor Guillaume Canet, but that they are expecting their second child together. Their son Marcel was born in 2011.
This is going to be my first and only reaction to the whirlwind news that broke 24 hours ago and that I was swept up into. I am not used to commenting on things like this nor taking them seriously but as this situation is spiraling and affecting people I love, I have to speak up.
Firstly, many years ago, I met the man of my life, father of our son and of the baby we are expecting. He is my love, my best friend, the only one that I need. Secondly to those who have indicated that I am devastated, I am very well thank you. This crafted conversation isn't distressing.
And to all the media and the haters who are quick to pass judgment, I sincerely wish you a swift recovery.
Finally, I do very much wish that Angelina and Brad, both whom I deeply respect, will find peace in this very tumultuous moment.
With all my love Marion
