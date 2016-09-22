Marion Cotillard Confirms She Is Pregnant But Not With Brad Pitt's Baby

In a post on Instagram, the French actor said she hoped Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt "will find peace in this very tumultuous moment."

French actor Marion Cotillard took to Instagram on Wednesday to address rumors that she had something to do with the breakup of Brangelina's marriage.

Cotillard is starring with Brad Pitt in the upcoming movie Allied, and after news that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce, rumors swirled that the two co-stars had developed an offscreen relationship.

Cotillard said she felt the need to address the haters in her Instagram post because it was affecting the people she loves. She added that not only is she in a relationship with French actor Guillaume Canet, but that they are expecting their second child together. Their son Marcel was born in 2011.