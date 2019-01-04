Three Deaths Have Occurred At National Parks During The Partial Government Shutdown

On Christmas Eve, a 14-year-old girl fell to her death at the iconic Horseshoe Bend overlook in the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area in Arizona. Then on Christmas Day a man died at Yosemite National Park after sustaining head injuries while on a water-slick granite slope known as the Silver Apron. Two days later, a woman died after being hit by a falling tree in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Three people have died at national parks so far as the partial government shutdown draws down resources and staffing even as thousands of visitors continue to use the facilities.

While the causes of death appeared to be accidents, officials couldn't say whether fewer resources may have played a factor in emergency response efforts.

Even as national parks continue to see thousands of visitors each day, they are running with reduced staff as operations like trash removal and restroom facilities remaining closed. Concessions at most places have remained open, but the number of rangers working the vast parks have reportedly been reduced.



Asked about staff reductions at Yosemite, Andrew Muñoz, the acting chief of congressional and public affairs, told BuzzFeed News his office lacked the resources to compile those numbers. However, he pointed to regulations that state parks may not use the presence of visitors to justify higher than approved staffing numbers.

Emergency responders, including fire, EMS, and law enforcement personnel not required for essential activities may also be called back to duty if an emergency situation arises.

In the Yosemite death, Muñoz said park rangers were on the scene in less than an hour. Officials on Friday said after the death was made public that John Muir and Mist Trails to Vernal and Nevada falls, as well as Tuolumne and Merced Groves, will be closed beginning Jan. 5 "for safety and human waste reasons."

The body of the teenager who fell 700 feet to her death at Horseshoe Bend couldn't be recovered until Christmas morning because nighttime conditions made the operation too dangerous.

The woman who died at Great Smoky Mountains National Park likely died instantly due to the crushing force of the large tree, her husband said.

However, Muñoz did say fewer resources would likely affect investigations, and had played a role in the delayed announcement of the Yosemite death, which was only made on Friday.

The partial government shutdown, he said, would slow down the investigation into the man's death, the cause of which was not immediately known.