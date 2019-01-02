The Alleged Mastermind Behind A Series Of Celebrity Home Burglaries Was Arrested

The alleged mastermind behind a series of celebrity home break-ins was arrested Wednesday after Los Angeles police found a cache of more than 2,000 stolen luxury items.

Benjamin Eitan Ackerman, 32, allegedly posed as a well-heeled property buyer or realtor during open houses to research his targets, which included the homes of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Dorit Kemsley, Usher, Adam Lambert, and Jason Derulo.

After several burglaries, police caught on to his alleged tactics after being notified that while he attended open houses he also inquired about expensive artwork that was on display.

“When he showed up, he was dressed to the nines, he was very slick,” LAPD Detective Jared Timmons said at a news conference.

Officials were able to identify 13 burglary victims, but police believe there may be more and are asking for the public’s help.