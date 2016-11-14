"Making A Murderer" Subject Brendan Dassey Ordered Released From Prison

Brendan Dassey was 16 when he was accused of helping his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach.

Making a Murderer subject Brendan Dassey was ordered released from prison Monday pending his appeal.

Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel said Monday his office intends to file an emergency motion seeking of stay of this release order.



Dassey was 16 when he was accused of helping his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill 25-year-old photographer Teresa Halbach, who vanished in November 2005, and dispose of her body in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

Dassey’s attorneys argued that he should be released based on a judge’s finding that the court had “significant doubts” about the reliability of the confession he gave to investigators in 2006 implicating himself in the killing.



Earlier this year, a judge ruled that Dassey's conviction should be thrown out, but the state has appealed that ruling.



Dassey's release, first reported by NBC station TMJ4, came with several conditions, including that he only travel in the court's Eastern District of Wisconsin. He also cannot obtain a passport, possess weapons, or have any contact with Avery or Halbach's family.