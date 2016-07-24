Lil Wayne Walked Off The Stage After Only Four Songs At A Cannabis Concert

High Times wants an explanation as to why the hip hop artist only performed a short set at their Medical Cannabis Concentrates Cup when he was booked for a full hour.

Lil Wayne quite literally dropped the mic after only 10 minutes on a High Times show Saturday night leaving promoters baffled.

The hip hop artist was booked as the headliner for High Times' Medical Cannabis Concentrates Cup event in San Bernardino, but walked out after only doing four songs.

Lil Wayne was scheduled to perform for an hour, but dropped the mic shortly into his performance for reasons unknown.

According to a source, his management and crew seemed completely blindsided and stunned.

Shocked fans left without incident once High Times turned on the lights to announce the show had ended.