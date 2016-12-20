Lamar Odom's Next Project Isn't A Reality Show, But It Will Be For TV

The former NBA star is returning to television, but contrary to published reports, it won't be for a reality show, a source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

Lamar Odom has not signed up to do a reality show despite reports to the contrary, a source close to the former Lakers’ star told BuzzFeed News on Tuesday. Instead, Odom's next television project will be something totally different than what viewers are accustomed to seeing him in.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matters, declined to elaborate, but said the new project would likely be revealed early next year.



Meanwhile, Odom is at an undisclosed drug and alcohol clinic as a preventive measure and doing “very well,” the source added.

Odom checked into the 30-day program earlier in December after taping a brief segment with The Doctors about seeking help, during which he revealed being in a “dark place” right before collapsing at a Nevada brothel in 2015. Odom will also tape a segment with The Doctors after he is released in January.

There are no cameras filming the actual recovery.

Odom and Khloé Kardashian, with whom he regularly appeared on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, officially divorced Dec. 9.

