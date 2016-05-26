Khloé Kardashian Again Files For Divorce From Lamar Odom

Kardashian had previously filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew her petition after the former basketball star was found unresponsive at a Nevada brothel.

Kardashian had previously filed for divorce in 2013, but withdrew the petition last year after Odom was found unresponsive in a Nevada brothel and hospitalized in serious condition.

The couple were married Sept. 27, 2009, but separated in December, according to her court filing, which cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

At the time, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News that Kardashian did not want to "make any big moves" during what was "a very delicate and difficult time" as Odom recovered in a hospital in Los Angeles.

Odom was found unresponsive in October at the brothel, where Nye County Sheriff officials said the former basketball star took cocaine and sex enhancers. He was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital where Kardashian had to make medical welfare decisions.

Kardashian is asking that the court terminate Odom’s ability to obtain spousal support and in her filing cites a prenuptial agreement.

She is also asking to her keep all her jewelry, personal effects, and personal earnings from before and during the marriage, as well as after the couple's separation.

In California, a divorce cannot be finalized until six months after it is filed.