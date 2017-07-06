A Reminder That Kesha Still Needs To Release Two More Albums Under Dr. Luke

The singer, who has been locked in a legal battle with music producer Dr. Luke, dropped an advance track titled "Praying" off the new album, which will come out in August.

When Kesha announced her first new album in years on Thursday, her record label called it "a new beginning," but the 30-year-old singer remains contractually bound to Dr. Luke — the music producer she has accused of sexual assault — to the tune of two more albums.

Rainbow, Kesha's first album since 2012's Warrior, is due to be released on Aug. 11 under RCA and Dr. Luke's Kemosabe Records and comes after a tumultuous period for the "Tik Tok" singer, during which she has been tied up in courts trying to get out of her recording contract.

The legal battle unfolded in 2014, when Kesha filed a lawsuit against Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Gottwald, claiming he sexually assaulted her and was verbally abusive. Dr. Luke then filed a counterlawsuit, claiming she was defaming him with false allegations so she could get out of her multi-album contract.

Kesha dropped her lawsuit in 2016 to focus on her music, but Dr. Luke's is still ongoing and set for trial next year. Under the terms of her contract, Kesha is obligated to record three more albums under Kemosabe before she can be released, so with completion of Rainbow, she has two more to go.



Throughout the legal battle, Kesha's fans have rallied to her side, starting a campaign to "free" her from Dr. Luke's grip and demonstrating outside of the court.

