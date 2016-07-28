Kesha Tells Crowd At DNC Party Her Lawsuit Is "Fucking Horrible"

Kesha didn't hold back on her feelings over her legal woes with producer Dr. Luke while performing at a Democratic National Convention party event.

Kesha was center stage at former Congresswoman Gabby Giffords' Americans for Responsible Solutions PAC gun violence event Tuesday in Philadelphia when she took a moment to address the rollercoaster of emotions that people often go through.

“I've been thinking about it because if you are a human being, you go through pain and you go through hurt. Every single one of us knows that emotion," she said.

She then went on to remind the crowd of her legal woes.

"I don’t know if you guys know what I am going through. I'm going through a lawsuit," Kesha said as the crowd broke out in cheers. "It's fucking horrible."