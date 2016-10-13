Kendall Jenner On Alleged Stalker: "I’ve Never Been So Scared In My Life"

“I’ve never been so scared in my life,” she said in court, according to the Associated Press .

Shavaughn McKenzie was arrested Aug. 14 and charged with misdemeanor stalking after Jenner, 20, called her close friend, music executive Irving Azoff, while panicking in her car.

Kendall Jenner on Thursday testified against a 25-year-old homeless man accused of stalking her, telling jurors that she was terrified as he pounded on her car demanding to talk to her in the driveway of her Hollywood Hills home.

Jenner told police on the night of the incident that she noticed McKenzie sitting on the curb next to her house while she carefully watched her security gate close to make sure he didn’t slip through. When she thought she was alone, Kendall got out of her car but soon noticed McKenzie was hiding behind her car. She immediately got back in and locked her door as McKenzie began to pound his fists against the car, according to the police report.

Jenner told officers she was frightened and asked McKenzie to leave, but he refused.

Azoff, who had already alerted the police, arrived at Jenner’s house and instructed McKenzie to get away from her and to sit on the curb. When police arrived, McKenzie, still seated on the curb, told them he was just trying to talk to her.

"It's not like I had a gun," officers reported him saying in their report. "I just wanted to have a conversation with her, but everything just went wrong. If she could just see what a chill guy I am, I know she’d want to be with me."

Police later discovered that McKenzie had an outstanding warrant and eight prior arrests for trespassing, although not involving Jenner. When he was apprehended, he was still on probation for one of those arrests.

Jenner, who told authorities she fears for her life and continues to suffer emotional distress, was granted a five-year restraining order on Thursday that prohibits McKenzie from contacting her or coming within 100 yards of her home, car, or place of work.