Kendall Jenner Blames TMZ For Contributing To Her Stalker Problem

Kendall Jenner lashed out at TMZ on Thursday, accusing them of releasing her “exact address” and “putting her life in danger” after a serial stalker was arrested at her Los Angeles home.

John Ford, 37, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday for trespassing on Jenner’s property, Los Angeles Police said. He is currently being held in custody with his bail set at $30,000.

Ford was previously was arrested in July at the very same property and convicted of trespassing. He was ordered to stay away from Jenner and her home.

Jenner tweeted at TMZ, directly responding to a video narrated by the site’s founder, Harvey Levin, that showed Jenner’s home from the street and described how Ford previously entered Jenner’s property by taking a path that “scales the back mountain where there is apparently no security and ends up by her swimming pool.”