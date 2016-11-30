Kanye West Released From Hospital After One Week

The rapper was hospitalized last week for sleep deprivation, dehydration, and exhaustion, a source told BuzzFeed News. He is currently back home recuperating.

Kanye West has been released from the hospital and is currently back home with his family recuperating, a source confirmed to BuzzFeed News.

West was released Tuesday night after spending a week in the hospital once doctors determined his condition had stabilized and that he was well enough to be discharged.

West was admitted to UCLA Medical Center on Nov. 21 for sleep deprivation, dehydration, and exhaustion. Contrary to published reports, West was not paranoid, hallucinating, or delusional, the source told BuzzFeed News on condition of anonymity since they weren't authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

At the hospital, Kim Kardashian West was at his side around the clock.

"She has been amazing," the source said.

West was hospitalized after Los Angeles police officers responded to a disturbance call involving the rapper. The call came one day after he canceled the rest of his Saint Pablo Tour over the weekend following a number of bizarre statements.



An LAPD spokesman told BuzzFeed News officers responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. near West Hollywood at the home of his personal trainer Harley Pasternak “that became a medical emergency call.” The Los Angeles Fire Department would only say that paramedics transported a “medically stable” adult male from a residence to a hospital for assessment.