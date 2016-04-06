Judge Tosses Out All Of Kesha's Abuse Claims Against Dr. Luke

The New York judge's ruling on Wednesday threw out all of the "Tik Tok" singer's abuse claims against the music producer and blocked her from amending her original complaint.

A New York judge on Wednesday decimated Kesha’s lawsuit against Dr. Luke, throwing out all seven claims against the music producer she alleges drugged, raped, and abused her.

The ruling comes just weeks after the judge denied Kesha’s request to be released from her contract under Sony, ruling that doing so would cause irreparable harm to the record labels involved. The music studio also pledged to allow Kesha to work with other producers.



Kesha's claims of physical and emotional abuse were filed in response to a lawsuit by Dr. Luke and Sony alleging breach of contract in her bid to get out of an exclusive recording contract.

In tossing out the majority of the abuse claims against Sony, Dr. Luke, and his recording companies, Judge Shirley Werner Kornreich on Wednesday found that even if what Kesha alleged did occur, either it didn’t happen in New York or the statute of limitations had passed.