Johnny Depp Files To Keep Financial Info Confidential In Amber Heard Divorce The Pirates of the Caribbean actor wants a judge to issue a protective order to keep his financial information from being leaked to the media. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Patrick Hamilton / AFP / Getty Images

Johnny Depp is asking a judge to order his financial records be kept private in his divorce from estranged wife Amber Heard, who has so far refused to sign a confidentiality agreement, according to court documents released Wednesday. Heard filed to end the couple's 15-month marriage in May and was granted a restraining order a short time later after claiming repeated physical and verbal abuse.

In a 122-page request filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, Depp’s attorney, Laura Wasser, concedes that Heard has the right to see the actor's financial records, but wants a protective order to assure the information won’t end up in the media.



Jason Merritt / Getty Images

"Johnny is merely trying to protect the documents and information Amber seeks from unwarranted disclosure to the media and other individuals not involved in the case," the court documents state.

Wasser, for example, contends the information on the earnings of Depp's Hollywood Vampires bandmates isn't relevant to the divorce proceedings. She also accuses Heard’s team of leaking stories of settlement talks to the media, referring to a story on June 10 in TMZ after both sides reached an informal agreement to prevent further media disclosures in the case.

A representative for Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A hearing is set for Sept. 8 on whether or not to grant Depp’s request. Prior to that, Heard and Depp are still expected to face off in court Aug. 15 during a hearing for the actor's restraining order.

ADVERTISEMENT