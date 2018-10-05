"Jersey Shore" Star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino Has Been Sentenced To 8 Months In Jail

Jersey Shore star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was sentenced Friday to eight months in prison and two years of probation for tax evasion.

Sorrentino, 37, was facing a maximum five years in prison after pleading guilty in January to one count of tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice. His older brother Marc, 39, was reportedly sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a fraudulent tax return.

“Lying to and defrauding the federal government is a very serious crime, regardless of a defendant’s celebrity status,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Zuckerman. “The Sorrentino brothers chose to use Michael’s fame to benefit themselves at the expense of the American taxpayer, and with the help of our federal partners, they were held accountable.”

The brothers were indicted in 2014 and charged with tax evasion, structuring, and falsifying records for conspiring to defraud the US by not paying federal income tax on approximately $8.9 million that Michael earned between 2010 and 2012. Prosecutors also alleged that the brothers filed false tax returns and understated gross receipts, claimed fraudulent business deductions, and disguised income payments.

As part of the conspiracy, the brothers also commingled funds from business and personal bank accounts and used the money to pay for personal items, such as high-end vehicles and clothing. The government also accused Michael of making multiple cash deposits on the same day in amounts less than $10,000 into different bank accounts to evade the reporting requirements.

"The law requires all Americans to pay our fair share of taxes. These defendants deliberately flouted this requirement, acting as though fame and celebrity status placed them above the law. They are not," said U.S. Attorney Carpenito.

John R. Tafur, Special Agent in Charge, IRS Criminal Investigation, Newark Field Office, added “The courts recognize the severity of these crimes and now Michael and Marc Sorrentino are convicted felons with prison sentences to serve for intentionally disregarding their tax obligations to our country.”