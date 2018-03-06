Investors Just Pulled Out Of A Deal To Buy The Weinstein Company After Discovering A Lot More Debt

The studio, enveloped by the Harvey Weinstein scandal, has been on the verge of bankruptcy as it tries to find a buyer.

The pending sale of the Weinstein Company to a group of investors who had planned to set up a victims' compensation fund and install a majority-women board of directors fell through Tuesday after they discovered millions in previously undisclosed debt.

The sell-off of the company cofounded by disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein had been announced last week, but according to a source close to the negotiations, the buyers learned on Tuesday that there was $64 million in undisclosed debt and other liabilities.

Maria Contreras-Sweet, the Obama-era leader of the Small Business Administration who had been spearheading the buyout, said she was disappointed by the discovery.

"We have received disappointing information about the viability of completing this transaction," Contreras-Sweet said. "As a result, we have decided to terminate this transaction."

Members of the Weinstein Company's board released a statement Tuesday saying they were disappointed by the decision of the investors to walk away.

"The investors’ excuse that they learned new information about the company’s financial condition is just that — an excuse. The company has been transparent about its dire financial condition to the point of announcing its own LIKELY bankruptcy last week," the board said. "We regret being correct that this buyer simply had no intention of following through on its promises. Nevertheless, this board will not quit. We will continue to work tirelessly — as we have for months — to determine if there are any viable options outside of bankruptcy. In the meantime, we continue to pursue an orderly bankruptcy process to maximize the company's value."

Negotiations with Contreras-Sweet and a group of investors led by billionaire Ron Burkle had stalled after New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Company and its founders and questioned the existence of a promised victims’ fund.