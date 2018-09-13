Hurricane Katrina Survivors Say The Homes That Brad Pitt's Charity Built Are Falling Apart

In response to a lawsuit the homeowners filed, Pitt said he is committed to fixing the homes his foundation built in New Orleans.

AFP / Getty Images

Brad Pitt on Wednesday said he is committed to fixing homes that his foundation built in New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina after a group of residents sued, claiming that years later, the structures are basically falling apart due to faulty construction. “Brad made a promise to the folks of the Lower Ninth to help them rebuild — it is a promise he intends to keep,” Pitt’s spokesperson said in a statement to BuzzFeed News. Hurricane Katrina was one of the most catastrophic storms in US history. The Category 5 storm struck the Gulf Coast in August 2005, killing more than 1,000 people and leaving huge portions of New Orleans underwater. To this day, the city continues to recover from the effects of the storm.



David J. Phillip / AP

Pitt formed the Make It Right Foundation after Katrina, raising millions of dollars with the mission of rebuilding the flooded Lower Ninth Ward of the city with low-cost but energy-efficient housing.

However, two homeowners listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed Sept. 7 say they are suffering "severe mental distress" due to the lack of repairs and are "gravely concerned that their homes, which suffered serious structural problems, will not last as long as their mortgages." They allege the structural problems include trapped water, plumbing, and ventilation issues that have led to mold, porch rot, and failed stair railings. They are seeking a jury trial and recovery of expenses and damages, which aren't listed in the lawsuit.

Timothy A. Clary / AFP / Getty Images One of the modular houses built by the Make It Right Foundation in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward on Feb. 5, 2013.