Another Woman Is Alleging That Harvey Weinstein Raped Her In Beverly Hills

Another woman is alleging that Harvey Weinstein raped her, this time at a Beverly Hills hotel room under the auspice of discussing a possible role on the Netflix show Marco Polo.

The woman, who is identified only as "Jane Doe" in her lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, alleges that the powerful Hollywood producer first lured her to the Montage Hotel in 2015 and, during their meeting, grabbed her wrist and forcibly masturbated in front of her.

The following year, the woman agreed to meet Weinstein at the Montage Hotel again after being given the impression that she had been chosen for a part in Marco Polo, which was produced by his company. At some point during the meeting, the woman alleges that Weinstein excused himself and returned wearing only a bathrobe. Before she could leave, she alleges that Weinstein pulled her into the bedroom.

“He pulled down her jeans and started to orally copulate her,” the lawsuit states. When the woman told him to stop, “Weinstein then used his massive weight and strength to force himself on her, pushing his penis inside of her vagina without a condom," the complaint adds.

The woman says she never received a job offer for Marco Polo — which was canceled after two seasons — or for any other Weinstein-related project.