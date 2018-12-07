Prosecutors Are Accusing Harvey Weinstein Of Attempting To Manipulate Public Opinion

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is accusing disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein of trying to sway public opinion about his rape case by manipulating the media through court filings.

Assistant District Attorney Kevin Wilson said Friday that if Weinstein has any information on the credibility of one of his alleged victims, he should present it at trial “instead of trying the case in the press” by filing public documents in court, knowing full well that reporters will pick them up.

Weinstein has been charged with five felony sex crimes based on allegations made by three women. He pleaded not guilty to rape and other sex crime charges in June. In total, more than 75 women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault and misconduct.



Wilson took offense after Weinstein’s attorney, Benjamin Brafman, hand-delivered a letter Friday to the court saying he wanted to “put an end to a case that is riddled with serious misconduct and rape allegations that simply cannot withstand further scrutiny.” Brafman also attached emails sent by one of the women that he said prove her allegations are false.

One of the emails was sent hours after the alleged rape on March 18, 2013, by Weinstein’s assistant who invited the woman to a research screening that same night. The alleged rape victim responded to the email saying she would be attending with a friend.