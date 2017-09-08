Eric Bolling's Son Died Hours After He Lost His Fox News Job Over Sexting Allegations

The host reportedly sent lewd pictures to at least two female colleagues at Fox Business and another at Fox News. Update: Bolling's son was found dead on Friday.

On Friday, Eric Bolling left Fox News and his show was canceled, the cable network announced, in the wake of allegations that he sent unsolicited lewd text messages to female colleagues.

Several hours later, Bolling's teenage son, Eric Chase, was found dead.



"Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night," Bolling tweeted Saturday. "Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated."

Chase was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder, according to his Facebook profile.



A Boulder police spokesperson told BuzzFeed News they were conducting an off-campus death investigation in the city, but would not identify whether Chase was the deceased for privacy reasons. The Boulder County coroner would not respond to requests for comment until Monday, the police spokesperson said.

Fox News Channel issued a statement, noting they were "very sad to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling's son."



"Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family," the statement said.

Bolling's former colleagues at Fox News also shared their condolences.

"To my dear friend, please know we all love you, will be here for you and your family," Sean Hannity tweeted.

"Gut-wrenching news about #EricBolling 19-year old only son Eric," wrote Geraldo Rivera. "Erica and I weep for the Bolling family This is horrible, our condolences."