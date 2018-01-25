Former Disney Star Arrested For Allegedly Robbing People At Gunpoint

Adam Hicks, who starred in Zeke and Luther , was arrested in Burbank, California, after robbing residents on the street, police said.

Hicks starred in Disney's short-lived series about best friends who set their sights on becoming the world's best skaters. Hicks played Luther Jerome Waffles in the show.

Adam Hicks, who played Luther Jerome Waffles in Disney’s Zeke and Luther , was arrested in Burbank, California, Wednesday after a SWAT team raided his house and recovered stolen property, police said.

Burbank Police said they were led to Hicks's home while investigating a string of armed robberies in the hillside community.

Hicks, 25, allegedly first approached a 52-year-old man at around 5:15 a.m. and demanded his wallet, but the man was able to escape. Hicks's 23-year-old girlfriend, Danni Tamburo, allegedly served as the getaway driver.



While police were investigating the first robbery, three additional street robberies occurred within minutes of each other, with all victims giving a similar description of the suspects and a dark-colored vehicle. An eyewitness then spotted the car within minutes and alerted police, who detained the female driver.

Stolen property was located in and around the car, as well as at Hicks's home, police said.

Hicks and Tambour were booked into the Burbank city jail on suspicion of armed robbery. Both face three felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery and two felony counts of second-degree robbery. They were charged with robbing or attempting to rob a total of five victims, two of them women, ages 71 and 73, prosecutors said. The robberies all allegedly occurred early in the morning within the city of Burbank, prosecutors added.

If convicted as charged, Hicks faces a possible maximum sentence of more than 60 years in state prison and Tamburo faces more than 15 years in prison.



Bail for Hicks was set at $550,000 and $350,000 for Tamburo.

