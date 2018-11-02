“Teen Mom” Star Farrah Abraham Pleaded Guilty To Resisting Arrest

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham pleaded guilty Friday to resisting arrest over an incident with a police officer at the Beverly Hills Hotel in June.

Abraham, 27, was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to complete five days of community labor and anger management classes. She was also ordered to stay away from the Beverly Hills Hotel’s famed Polo Lounge.

The charges stem from an incident June 13 at the hotel when Abraham got into a scuffle with a security guard who asked her to leave the Polo Lounge. Police were called and Abraham allegedly continued to refuse to comply with their orders to vacate the premises.



Video of Abraham’s arrest shows her repeatedly telling Beverly Hills police outside the hotel to “go fuck [themselves].” While handcuffed and sitting on the hotel steps, Abraham also yelled “I am not resisting you!” before loudly sobbing as she was put in a patrol car.



After entering her plea, Abraham left the Los Angeles courthouse in a crop top and knee-length leggings while holding the hand of her 9-year-old daughter Sophia.

She was originally charged with one misdemeanor count of battery and resisting, delaying, or obstructing a peace officer, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. If convicted, Abraham faced up to 18 months in jail.

Her representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in the past has maintained Abraham’s innocence. In a statement after her arrest, her representative said a “misunderstanding occurred and there was no battery or trespassing.”