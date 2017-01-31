Dr. Luke Is Going To War With Kesha Over A Text Message She Sent To Lady Gaga

The music producer is asking a judge to allow him to add a defamation claim to his ongoing lawsuit against the “Tik Tok” singer after learning of a text claiming he had raped another female recording artist, which he says is untrue.

Music producer Dr. Luke — aka Lukasz Gottwald — filed court papers on Monday asking a New York judge to allow him to add a defamation claim to his ongoing lawsuit against Kesha after learning of a text message she sent to Lady Gaga.

Kesha sent the message to Lady Gaga on Feb. 26, 2016, one week after a judge denied her request to get out of her contract with Dr. Luke, according to court documents. Dr. Luke's team said the text conversation, which came forward during the discovery phase of litigation, is evidence of Kesha’s “malicious campaign to destroy Gottwald’s reputation and career.”



In the text, Kesha “falsely stated that another female recording artist had been raped by Gottwald, and again repeated the baseless assertion that Kesha had been raped by Gottwald," according to court papers filed by Dr. Luke’s attorneys. His team said that Kesha made these false assertions for the “malicious purpose of further damaging [Dr. Luke’s] reputation and business.”



The court papers also said that the text did not specifically name Dr. Luke, but said that the other recording artist had been "raped by the same man," and "the surrounding context of the text message makes clear" that Dr. Luke was the person being referred to.



Dr. Luke and Kesha have been locked in a legal battle since Oct. 2014, when they each filed dueling lawsuits against each other. Kesha sued him in California for sexual assault and battery, sexual harassment, gender violence, unfair business practices, and infliction of emotional distress. Almost simultaneously, Dr. Luke filed his own lawsuit against Kesha in New York for breach of contract and defamation. In June 2015, a judge put Kesha’s California case on hold after ruling that the New York case took precedent. She later dismissed the case to concentrate on defending herself against the NY lawsuit and focus on restarting her music career.

In these new court papers, Dr. Luke’s team argued that ever since he refused to renegotiate Kesha’s contract and give her better terms in 2012, she has engaged in a concerted effort to “blacklist Gottwald from the music industry on false premise of her victim status, and to influence others in the industry to boycott Gottwald.”



They allege that Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, and her manager “hatched a campaign which was expressly and admittedly designed to ruin Gottwald’s business and reputation,” according to the complaint. The text message conversation, they said, is an example of that “vicious campaign.” In fact, since receiving Kesha’s text message, Lady Gaga has spread “negative messages about Dr. Luke in the press and even said during a radio interview that she possesses secret damaging information about Dr. Luke,” according to the court filings.