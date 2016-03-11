No Charges For Dog Whisperer Cesar Millan After Trainee Dog Attacks Pig

Los Angeles Animal control officials concluded their investigation into celebrity dog whisper Cesar Millan after a French bulldog terrier mix at his ranch attacked a pot-bellied pig during training and determined that no charges will be filed.

Millan released this statement: "I am pleased but not surprised by this news – our animal handling procedures are safe and humane. Just like LA County Animal Control, my team and I are 100% dedicated to the proper care of all animals, including the farm pig in this case. I am continuing my work rescuing and rehabilitating even the most difficult problem dogs, which has saved the lives of thousands of animals that otherwise would have been euthanized."

The incident, which aired in late February on his show Cesar 911, prompted complaints from viewers that are now being investigated by Los Angeles County animal control officials in Santa Clarita, California.