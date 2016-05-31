Deadly Flooding Hits Texas As Officials Brace For More Rain

At least six people were reported dead Monday in widespread flooding that hit rural Texas after days of torrential rain.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Texas have left four people dead and two others missing as authorities brace for the Brazos River to crest mid-Tuesday.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported that more than 18-inches of rain was recorded 65-miles northwest of Houston, with more expected on Tuesday.

Several roads were flooded and bridges were washed out. Emergency crews in Bastrop County, meanwhile, were "overwhelmed with water rescues and other emergency calls," according to the NWS.

About 40 people were rescued from Sunday to Monday in a low-lying neighborhood in Simonton, which saw up to three feet of water.



Photos posted by astronaut Terry W. Virts showed the massive scale of the flood zone.