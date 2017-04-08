People In Dallas Freaked Out When A Hacker Set Off Every Single Emergency Siren

"People were concerned we were being attacked with what was going on overseas,” a city spokesperson said.

Rocky Vaz, director of Dallas’ Office of Emergency Management, said officials were working to find the person responsible, but warned that it “is like finding a needle in the haystack."

"It is going to be a pretty long process," Vaz said.



“If we had not disconnected the system, it would have gone on for much longer,” Vaz said.