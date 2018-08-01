Prosecutors Decline To File Rape Charges Against "Make Magic! Do Good!" Author Dallas Clayton

Dallas Clayton, a popular children's author, illustrator, and motivational speaker, won't face charges related to rape allegations made against him after prosecutors said they failed to turn up sufficient evidence to file a case.



Los Angeles police opened an investigation into Clayton after Dawn Batson filed a police report in October accusing him of raping her in 2011. She then publicly accused him of assault in an Instagram post.

In an interview with BuzzFeed News, she said she told the alleged assault occurred after they used a drug similar to ecstasy together.

Clayton — who has built a brand around positivity and has authored seven books since 2008, including An Awesome Book of Thanks! and Make Magic! Do Good! — adamantly denied the allegations at the time and vowed to cooperate fully with the police investigation. At the same time, some companies that had partnered with him started distancing themselves: Rudy's Barbershops cut ties and Vans pulled his line of shoes from their website.

A second unidentified woman also came forward to allege Clayton sexually assaulted her at a home he rented for a party. However, the investigation "failed to yield sufficient evidence" to pursue either case, according to an evaluation document issued by Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Clayton’s attorney, Andrew B. Brettler, told BuzzFeed News in a statement he was pleased that his client had been cleared.

"Dallas has maintained from Day One that he did nothing wrong, and is pleased that the authorities have cleared him after conducting an exhaustive investigation of the actual facts,” he said.

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Batson for comment.