The woman alleges Brown handed each female guest a pill and instructed them to have "a good time." Instead, her attorney says, she got a night of horror.

A woman alleges in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that she was trapped at singer Chris Brown’s house, where she was forced to join an orgy before being raped multiple times by rapper Young Lo.

The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, alleges in the lawsuit that on Feb. 23, 2017, she was a nightclub where she was invited to an afterparty to meet Brown and Young Lo, whose real name is Lowell Grissom Jr., at a recording studio. Her attorney, Gloria Allred, said once at the party, her client’s phone was taken from her because Brown didn’t want anyone to have phones in the studio. Grissom also allegedly refused to give Jane Doe her phone back, telling her instead that they were moving to a party at Brown’s house.

At Brown’s house, Jane Doe alleges the singer handed each female guest a clear pill filled with white powder and instructed them to take it and have “a good time.” According to the lawsuit, Brown and Grissom lured her upstairs to a bedroom with the promise of being allowed to use her phone. But then other women entered the room, one of whom allegedly pushed a couch in front of the door to prevent anyone from leaving.

Once they were trapped inside, loud music and pornography were played and all the women in the room were instructed to take their clothes off and engage in sexual activity, the lawsuit states. When Jane Doe refused, one of Brown’s female friends allegedly grabbed her and forced her to perform oral sex on Grissom. She alleges the woman, who was menstruating, also sat on her face.

Eventually, Grissom, who goes by "everybodyknowslo" on social media, let her leave the room to wash the blood off her face, but once separated from the others, he allegedly raped her, the lawsuit states. Jane Doe alleges she was able to convince Grissom to let her use her phone in the laundry room, where she called a ride-share. But it was there that Grissom allegedly raped her again before she could leave.