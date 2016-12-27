BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Death

news

Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Death

"A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished."

By Claudia Rosenbaum

Headshot of Claudia Rosenbaum

Claudia Rosenbaum

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 27, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. ET

Actor Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia in Star Wars has died Tuesday at the age of 60. Co-stars and other celebrities mourned the Star Wars star on Twitter after news of her death was announced.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill said he had "no words."

no words #Devastated
Mark Hamill @HamillHimself

no words #Devastated

Reply Retweet Favorite
There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.
Peter Mayhew @TheWookieeRoars

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.

Reply Retweet Favorite
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS
Margaret Cho @margaretcho

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.
Anna Kendrick @AnnaKendrick47

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.
Seth MacFarlane @SethMacFarlane

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.

Reply Retweet Favorite
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.
Albert Brooks @AlbertBrooks

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness &amp; sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7
Warwick Davis @WarwickADavis

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness &amp; sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent &amp; light has been extinguished.
William Shatner @WilliamShatner

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent &amp; light has been extinguished.

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP @carrieffisher 😢 https://t.co/AH2przMxZZ
Pee-wee Herman @peeweeherman

RIP @carrieffisher 😢 https://t.co/AH2przMxZZ

Reply Retweet Favorite
.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b
Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b

Reply Retweet Favorite
So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.
Bette Midler @BetteMidler

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest.
Alyssa Milano @Alyssa_Milano

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest.

Reply Retweet Favorite
When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.
Steve Martin @SteveMartinToGo

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.

Reply Retweet Favorite
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.
Elizabeth Banks @ElizabethBanks

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.
George Takei @GeorgeTakei

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.

Reply Retweet Favorite
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!
Billy Dee Williams @realbdw

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

Reply Retweet Favorite
God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w
Rita Wilson @RitaWilson

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Carrie Fisher 😔
Demi Lovato @ddlovato

RIP Carrie Fisher 😔

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt
Courtney Love Cobain @Courtney

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt

Reply Retweet Favorite
Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you… https://t.co/RfKCcXzODF
Joely Fisher @MsJoelyFisher

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you… https://t.co/RfKCcXzODF

Reply Retweet Favorite
RIP Carrie 2000 she grabbed my ass and said " you would have loved me when I was on Xanax". Funny, interesting, chaotic , soulful. Friend.
Russell Crowe @russellcrowe

RIP Carrie 2000 she grabbed my ass and said " you would have loved me when I was on Xanax". Funny, interesting, chaotic , soulful. Friend.

Reply Retweet Favorite
Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge
Joel McHale @joelmchale

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, "Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."

Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher's death.

We’ll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always.
Justin Trudeau @JustinTrudeau

We’ll never forget you, Carrie. May the Force be with you always.

Reply Retweet Favorite

And Modern Family star Sarah Hyland seemed to sum up what was on everyone's mind.

I'm officially joining the bandwagon of how 2016 can go fuck itself. Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.
Sarah Hyland @Sarah_Hyland

I'm officially joining the bandwagon of how 2016 can go fuck itself. Don't let the door hit ya on the way out.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"Star Wars" Icon Carrie Fisher Dies

buzzfeed.com

"Star Wars" Actress Carrie Fisher Is Now In Stable Condition

buzzfeed.com

20 Great Carrie Fisher Tweets That Aren’t About Star Wars

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT