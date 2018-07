Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Death

Actor Carrie Fisher, best known for portraying Princess Leia inhas died Tuesday at the age of 60. Co-stars and other celebrities mourned thestar on Twitter after news of her death was announced.

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest.

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you… https://t.co/RfKCcXzODF

RIP Carrie 2000 she grabbed my ass and said " you would have loved me when I was on Xanax". Funny, interesting, chaotic , soulful. Friend.

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, "Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."



Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher's death.