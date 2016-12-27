Celebrities React To Carrie Fisher's Death

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly.

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in… https://t.co/kLdvwNyjsS

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit.

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks fo… https://t.co/WIud0Bf2n7

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss.

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world.

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest.

When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.

#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away.

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!

God bless @carriefisherofficial This woman and her friendship will be deeply missed. https://t.co/6lj30OT29w

Carrie fisher - great wit - great friend / one of the brightest lights has gone out . Deep condolences to Billie an… https://t.co/AQ7uhfo5Lt

Breaking my silence with a broken 💔 heart...the Unfathomable loss...the earth is off its axis today...how dare you… https://t.co/RfKCcXzODF

RIP Carrie 2000 she grabbed my ass and said " you would have loved me when I was on Xanax". Funny, interesting, chaotic , soulful. Friend.

And in a statement to Time, Tina Fey said, "Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women, Princess Leia occupies about sixty percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie's honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I'm very sad she is gone."



Even Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his thoughts on Fisher's death.