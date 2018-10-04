Celebrities Keep Getting Burglarized Because They Can't Help Themselves On Social Media

Mark Ganzon / Getty Images

Two years after assailants used Kim Kardashian’s social media posts to track her down in Paris and rob her at gunpoint, celebrities apparently haven’t learned the TMI lesson. Los Angeles police this week arrested a team of people who they say tracked the social media profiles of Rihanna, Christina Milian, Dodgers star Yasiel Puig, and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods to allegedly break into their homes while they were away.

Puig’s home has been burglarized four times — twice in the last two months. Milian’s home was broken into twice in four days. The burglars even left behind a wish list of other celebrity targets that included Matt Damon and Viola Davis, police said. Each time, the celebrity targets were out of town, a fact the perpetrators were aware of by keeping meticulous track of their whereabouts with the aid of social media, Lillian Carranza, captain of the LAPD’s Commercial Crimes Division, told BuzzFeed News. “At first, we were under the impression these burglaries were being done at random,” she said. “Come to find out, to our surprise, they were very well planned out and they had stalked the location.” Two days before it’s believed burglars hit Nicki Minaj’s home, the rapper posted an Instagram photo of her in a private jet with the caption, “Who wants to fly with me? You get your own bedroom & your own bathroom. For the low low.”

The day Rihanna’s house was burglarized, she tweeted about going to an event in Dubai.

SEPT 29! I’m coming to Dubai for my 1st ever @FentyBeauty ARTISTRY & BEAUTY TALK! Grab your tix NOW at https://t.co/JiytYVYEfS.. this event benefits @dubaicares [an organization which works w/UN aid agencies & international NGOs to fund education programs in developing countries]

“The prominence of social media in today’s culture exposes everyone,” said Jason Porter, vice president of the security services firm Pinkerton. According to police, there have been more than two dozen celebrity burglaries across Los Angeles in the past two years. Singer Alanis Morissette’s home was burglarized and she lost $2 million in jewelry; $1 million in jewelry and handbags were taken from the home of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards, and John Mayer had his extensive watch collection stolen that he estimated was worth “tens of millions.” Lucy Hale, Kelly Clarkson, Hilary Duff, Scott Disick, and Kendall Jenner are just some of the other celebrities who have experienced break-ins within the last two years. Carranza said the perpetrators do it by “following them religiously on social media.”

