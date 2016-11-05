Brad Pitt Files For Joint Custody Of His Six Children

Pitt is opposing Angelina Jolie attempt to get sole physical custody of their children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's child custody battle is heating up. Pitt filed Friday for joint custody of the couple's six children in direct opposition to Jolie's request for sole custody.

Pitt filed his intention to seek joint custody for Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox at the Los Angeles Courthouse. According to Pitt's petition, the couple were married two years and one month and separated on Sept. 15, the day after an incident occurred involving Pitt on a private jet.

Pitt’s camp has insisted from the start that there was no inappropriate physical contact or altercation aboard a jet on Sept. 14. Five days after the alleged incident, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children.



Pitt also cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakdown of their A-list marriage. He requested joint physical and legal custody of the children.