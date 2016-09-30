Brad Pitt Agrees To Drug And Alcohol Testing In Child Custody Deal With Angelina Jolie

The couple's six children will remain in Angelina Jolie's care, while Brad Pitt has voluntarily agreed to drug and alcohol testing as part of a temporary agreement, sources confirm.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a temporary agreement regarding custody of their six children, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox will remain in Jolie’s care until Oct. 20.

The plan was proposed by the Department of Children Family Services (DCFS), the agency that is currently investigating the welfare of the children after an alleged incident on Sept. 14 between Pitt and one of his children while aboard a jet.

Pitt's camp has insisted from the start that there was no inappropriate physical contact or altercation. Five days after the alleged plane incident, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

Per the current agreement, Pitt and Jolie voluntarily agreed to get individual counseling. Pitt also agreed to voluntarily participate in drug and alcohol testing, and visits with his children will be monitored by a therapist, sources close to the couple told BuzzFeed News.

“The supervised visits with the therapist are to deal with some of the trauma the kids have been through,” one source, who spoke on the condition they not be identified, said.