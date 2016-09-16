Bobbi Kristina's Boyfriend Held Legally Liable For Her Death

A judge in Georgia entered the judgment against Nick Gordon after he failed to comply with court orders.

Bobbi Kristina's boyfriend on Friday was declared legally responsible for her death after he failed to comply with court orders in a civil lawsuit filed against him.

Judge T. Jackson Bedford in Georgia made the decision after Nick Gordon stopped participating in the $40-million wrongful death lawsuit filed by Brown's estate.

In October, Gordon was sued for allegedly causing Brown's death by injecting her with “a toxic cocktail rendering her unconscious and then putting her face down in a tub of cold water causing her to suffer brain damage" after a violent fight, according to the complaint.

Gordon, through his attorneys, has denied the accusations, calling them “meritless and slanderous.”