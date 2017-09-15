Blac Chyna Drops Domestic Abuse Case Against Rob Kardashian After Reaching Agreement

Kardashian has agreed to keep his distance and share custody of the couple's daughter, Chyna's attorneys confirmed.

Blac Chyna has agreed to drop her domestic violence case against Rob Kardashian after the former couple reached a private agreement, a court official confirmed Friday.

The couple had been scheduled to attend a hearing Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court on a possible extension of the restraining order she secured against Kardashian after he posted nude images online without her permission. According to her attorney Lisa Bloom, Kardashian has agreed to keep his distance after the restraining order expires next week.

Chyna alleged that Kardashian "hit [her] on the thigh, knocking [her] down and leaving a bruise" in April during an argument. After the restraining order was granted, Kardashian was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Chyna.

Chyna’s other attorney, Walter Mosley, declined to comment regarding child custody matters, or on details of the agreement. However, he did tell BuzzFeed News that she “is happy to get back to co-parenting Dream,” their 10-month-old daughter.

But Bloom said reports that Kardashian has more than 50% custody of Dream are untrue and called other false statements about Chyna leaving her daughter behind to party "outrageous."

"Like many working mothers, Chyna does sometimes leave her baby with a nanny while she goes to work," Bloom said. "Rob should stop defaming the mother of his child and instead should become accustomed himself to the concept of working for a living — something Chyna has always done before, during and after her relationship with him to support herself and her children."

Kardashian and Chyna went public with their relationship in January 2016 and got engaged a few months later, weeks before announcing that they were expecting a baby. Their daughter, Dream Renée, was born in November.

But their relationship, featured in their own reality show, Rob & Chyna, faltered, and in February they reportedly called off their engagement. In July, Kardashian took to social media accusing Chyna of taking drugs and cheating on him with multiple men. He also posted naked personal photos of Chyna on his Instagram and Twitter without her permission.

Chyna also said in her petition for a restraining order that Rob had threatened to kill himself multiple times in text messages since they broke up on Dec. 16.