Cosby Jury Will Hear His Testimony About Using Sedatives, But Not The Sex Assualt Lawsuit

In a 2005 deposition, Cosby admitted to sexually assaulting Andrea Constand and obtaining sedatives to administer to women he pursued for sex.

Bill Cosby may have lost his fight to exclude damning testimony from his upcoming criminal trial in which he confessed to using sedatives on and sexually assaulting at least one woman, but the jury won't hear about the lawsuit it came out of, a judge ruled Friday.

Cosby faces three felony charges for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand, a Temple University basketball coach, at his Pennsylvania home in 2004.



Judge Steven O'Neill has already ruled that the testimony now-79-year-old comedian gave in the civil case Constand brought, and ultimately settled, can be heard in the criminal case. In that testimony, he admitted to procuring now-banned sedatives known as quaaludes in the 1970s to administer to women he was pursuing for sex. However, his attorneys intervened before he could answer a question about whether he had slipped any women the drugs without their knowledge.

While Constand and Cosby eventually agreed on an undisclosed settlement, O'Neill ruled on Friday that the jury wouldn't hear about it or the lawsuit. According to the Associated Press, O'Neill also denied a request by prosecutors to include Cosby's comedic lines about "Spanish fly," which they said showed a familiarity with date-rape drugs.

The same judge, however, ruled earlier this year to allow one additional alleged victim to testify at the criminal trial as part of the prosecutor’s case to establish a pattern of predatory behavior.

