The Security Detail For Betsy DeVos Could Cost Taxpayers Almost $8 Million

US Marshals Service said the round-the-clock security detail protecting the controversial Education Secretary may cost nearly $1 million per month.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is receiving security protection from the US Marshall Service to the tune of nearly $1 million a month, according to newly released information.

The Marshall Service released a statement on Friday that said after a threat assessment was conducted in February it was determined that DeVos would be given additional protection, according the Associated Press.

The total cost for a security detail assigned to DeVos from February through September is expected to reach $7.78 million — nearly $1 million a month.

The Marshall service said the cost will ultimately be covered by the Education Department, which said the figure was a projected, and not a final, cost.

DeVos is currently the only cabinet official receiving protection, according the Washington Post, which first reported this story.



The billionaire, charter school advocate's nomination to the role of education secretary in the Trump administration was met with widespread criticism by those who feared she would weaken public schools.

When some Republicans joined Democrats to oppose her confirmation in the US Senate, Vice President Mike Pence was forced to cast a historic tie-breaking vote.