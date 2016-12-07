Angelina Jolie Rep Says Reports Of London Move "Absolutely False"

Jolie has no plans to move to London and is pushing back work commitments to focus on her children while going through her divorce from Brad Pitt, a source told BuzzFeed News.

Pitt and Jolie have been entangled in a divorce court proceedings that were spurred five days after an alleged family altercation aboard a private jet on Sept. 14.

A representative for Angelina Jolie rejected reports on Tuesday that the actor plans to put an ocean between her and estranged husband Brad Pitt by moving to London, telling BuzzFeed News they are "absolutely false."

Pitt was eventually cleared in initial investigations by Los Angeles County child welfare officials and the FBI, since it occurred on a plane. However, as part of a child custody agreement filed in court Dec. 2, the estranged couples' six children — Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — will continue "therapeutic visits" with their father while in Jolie's care.

Not only are the reports of a London move false, a source close to the situation told BuzzFeed News that Jolie is looking for new home in Los Angeles "so that it is more convenient for the kids to have their therapy sessions with their dad."

Jolie has also put all her business commitments on the back burner to focus on her family, the source added.

Jolie was scheduled to teach a master's course on women, peace, and security at the London School of Economics, as well as to work on her film First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers.

"Everything is on hold," the source said. "The focus is on the children."

Pitt, meanwhile, must also participate in weekly individual and group therapy sessions and submit to random drug tests four times a month.

Jolie and Pitt separated on Sept. 15 after two years of marriage, and the day after the private jet report. Citing irreconcilable differences, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole custody of the couple's children. Pitt is opposing her request and seeking joint custody on Nov. 4.