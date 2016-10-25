Child Custody Agreement Between Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Is Extended

The temporary agreement between Brad Pitt and estranged wife Angelina Jolie will remain in place as a child welfare investigation continues.

The 20-day child custody agreement between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has been extended several more weeks as officials continue their investigation into an alleged incident aboard a private jet, BuzzFeed News has confirmed.

Pitt’s camp has insisted from the start that there was no inappropriate physical contact or altercation aboard a jet on Sept. 14. Five days after the alleged incident, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children.



Per the parenting safety plan agreement brokered by the Los Angeles County Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS), Jolie will retain custody of Maddox, 15; Pax, 12; Zahara, 11; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, while Pitt gets monitored visits and undergoes voluntary drug and alcohol testing during the investigation.

A spokesperson for the DCFS declined to comment on the case, citing strict confidentiality laws. A spokesman for the FBI, which investigates in flight incidents, also declined to elaborate on the case.

Beatrice Fung, an attorney who practices in children’s court and is not affiliated with the Pitt–Jolie case, said that while it is not unusual for the DCFS to extend custody orders, “it might suggest there is an identified concern.”

