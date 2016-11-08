Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Agree To Child Custody Terms

The six children will stay with their mother and continue "therapeutic visits" with their father, Angelina Jolie's rep told BuzzFeed News.

Representatives for Angelina Jolie on Monday said she has reached a custody agreement with her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, over the custody of their six children.

Under the terms of the final agreement filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court and signed Dec. 2, the children will remain with their mother and continue "therapeutic visits" with their father. The agreement was "determined by child care professionals to be in the children’s best interest" and signed by both sides, according to a statement from Jolie's representative.

Pitt will also participate in at least one individual therapy and one group therapy session per week, and continue to be randomly tested for drugs and alcohol, per court documents. In addition, all of the couple's children will to participate in individual counseling sessions.

"We believe that all sides are committed to healing the family and ask for your consideration during this difficult time," Jolie's representative said.



Pitt had filed for joint custody of the couple’s children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 12, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — in direct opposition to Jolie’s request for sole custody.



The couple separated on Sept. 15 after two years of marriage, and the day after an alleged incident occurred involving Pitt on a private jet.

Pitt’s camp has insisted that there was no inappropriate physical contact or altercation aboard the jet. But five days later, Jolie filed for divorce and requested sole physical custody of their six children.

Pitt's camps did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Jolie's announcement.