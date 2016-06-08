Amber Heard's Friend Explains Decision Behind Making 911 Call On Johnny Depp

"No person, ever, should suffer violence at the hands of the person they love," IO Tillet Wright said in an op-ed.

Amber Heard's close friend IO Tillet Wright wrote an impassioned op-ed explaining why he ultimately picked up the phone and called 911 on Johnny Depp to report physical abuse.

In her court petition for a restraining order, Heard detailed the night of May 21, describing Depp as "enraged" and ranting in an "aggressive and incoherent manner." Heard said that when her speaker phone call to Tillet connected, Depp "ripped the cell phone from my hand and began screaming profanities and insults at IO." She also heard IO yell at her to get out of the house. After being hit by the cell phone, Heard yelled at Tillet to "call 911."

In an op-ed posted on Refinery29, Tillet said he once regarded Depp as a brother and that he had saved his life, but could no longer stand on the sidelines as a witness to what was happening to Heard.

"When you call someone your brother, you also commit to calling them out when they are wrong," Tillet wrote. "As she, shaking and crying, described this 195-pound man throwing the full weight of his body into head-butting his 120-pound wife in the face in a fit of rage, I found that an unforgivable line in my heart had been crossed."

