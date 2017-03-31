Amber Heard Says A Body Double Filmed "Pornographic" Movie Scenes Without Her Consent

The actor filed a countercomplaint in court claiming that "pornographic" nude scenes shot with a body double were inserted into the film London Fields without her permission.

Amber Heard is accusing a production company of using a body double without her permission to make it appear as if she acted in “pornographic” nude scenes in the upcoming movie London Fields.

Heard made the accusations in a counterclaim she filed Thursday. The movie, based on Martin Amis’s book, also stars Billy Bob Thornton, Jim Sturgess, Cara Delevingne, and Heard's ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard herself was sued for $40 million for alleged breach of contract as part of one of three lawsuits filed over the movie. The film’s UK-based production company, Nicola Six Limited, claims Heard failed to perform certain acting services, breached her confidentiality obligation, failed to comply with her publicity contract for promoting the film, and refused to participate in postproduction work.

Heard responded to the lawsuit by filing her counterclaim, alleging that she is the victim of a “sexploitive couple” — producer Christopher Hanley and his wife, Roberta, who worked on the film’s script — and accusing them of secretly filming sexual images and vulgar scenes with a body double without her knowledge, according to her legal papers.

She said she only agreed to do the movie after producers agreed to her specific restrictions about nudity and sex scenes, but now believes producers intended all along to disregard her “nudity rider.” She said she was completely unaware of the nude and sex scenes until she began to get feedback about how she had done “a lot of nudity and sex” in the movie.