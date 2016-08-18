Amber Heard Gives Her $7 Million Divorce Settlement To Charity

Amber Heard on Thursday announced she is donating the money she received in her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp to the ACLU and Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, Heard reiterated that money played no role in her separation from Depp, noting "the amount received in the divorce was $7 million and $7 million is being donated," adding that she hopes it will help others "less able to defend themselves."

The sizable donation, Heard said, "will be divided equally between the ACLU, with a particular focus to stop violence against women, and the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, where I have worked as a volunteer for the past 10 years alongside organizations like the Art of Elysium."



"I know these organizations will put the funds to good use and look forward to continuing to support them in the future," she said. 'Hopefully, this experience results in a positive change in the lives of people who need it the most."

Heard had accused Depp of hitting her during a fight at their Los Angeles apartment in May. However, police found no evidence of a crime and the Pirates of the Caribbean star denied the allegations.

The civil case had been heading to trial this week until, at the last minute, the couple announced that a settlement had been reached and Heard dropped the matter in court.

The ACLU and Children's Hospital, meanwhile, applauded the actress for the support.

Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU, said in a statement that the organization was "incredibly grateful."

"We could not be more thankful for Ms. Heard’s support — she can be confident that this gift will help other women live safely and freely," Romero said.

Paul S. Viviano, president and chief executive officer for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, said Heard's donation will be used to support "lifesaving treatments" for critically ill children.