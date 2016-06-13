Amber Heard Accuses Johnny Depp Of Violating Restraining Order

Amber Heard's team called Los Angeles police to report that one of Johnny Depp's representatives attempted to remove property from their downtown apartment.

Amber Heard's team called Los Angeles police on Monday, alleging estranged husband Johnny Depp violated the restraining order against him by sending someone to remove property from their downtown apartment.

The LAPD confirmed to BuzzFeed News that an investigation had been opened into the matter, adding that neither Heard nor Depp were at the apartment.

Heard traveled to New Jersey last week to attend the engagement party for one of her close friends. Depp is reportedly on his private island in the Bahamas, according to Us Weekly.



Heard obtained a temporary restraining order May 27 granting her exclusive use of the estranged couple's downtown penthouse after she alleged Depp hit her in the face with a cell phone and struck her. Depp was ordered to stay away from Heard and the home.

A trial will be held on Friday on whether to make the restraining order permanent or dismiss it altogether. Both sides are expected to present evidence and testimony.